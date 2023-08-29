Loud and posh Wagner chief Prigozhin gets quiet and sombre funeral

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russian mercenary Wagner group who died in a plane crash in the northwest of Moscow last week was quietly laid to rest in a private ceremony at a cemetery near St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin's funeral sharply contrasted his self-promoting style that had made him descriptively infamous in and out of Russia. Additionally, Valery Chekalov, head of Wagner logistics, was buried separately in St. Petersburg with a somber ceremony attended by mourners and former colleagues.

Prigozhin's burial was discreet, away from media attention, as Prigozhin's press service announced on Telegram that those wanting to bid farewell could visit Porokhovskoye cemetery.

Pictures shared on social media depicted his dark granite tombstone surrounded by red roses at the cemetery in his hometown's northeast outskirts.

The secretive nature of the funeral prevented it from becoming a large-scale public display of support.

Prigozhin was admired in Russia for his distinguished role to bolster Moscow's position in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last week along with several other prominent Wagner figures.

Prigozhin challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority by orchestrating a mutiny in June. Moscow initially viewed him as a traitor but later reached an agreement to defuse the crisis following a mediation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin expressed condolences after Prigozhin's death, and acknowledged while he knew Prigozhin since the early 1990s, the deceased Wagner chief did "some mistakes".

Before the mutiny, Prigozhin had referred to himself as "Putin's butcher."

After his death, Putin decreed Wagner fighters to pledge loyalty to the Russian state, a move Prigozhin had opposed.

(With inputs from agencies)

