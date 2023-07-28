Lost theatre of emperor Nero unearthed beneath Rome's hotel site

Archaeologists in Rome have made an extraordinary discovery, unearthing the ruins of Nero's Theatre—a long-lost imperial theatre mentioned in ancient Roman texts but never before found.

The site was found under the garden of a future Four Seasons hotel, located just steps away from the Vatican, as reported by the Guardian.

The excavation took place during planned renovations on the Palazzo della Rovere, a Renaissance building on Via della Conciliazione, which is home to an ancient Vatican chivalric order. This order leases the space to a hotel to raise funds for Christians in the Holy Land.

The Palazzo della Rovere excavations

Since 2020, a team of archaeologists has been diligently excavating beneath the walled garden of Palazzo della Rovere. Originally intended for renovations, the site revealed remarkable historical treasures instead.

The governor general of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Leonardo Visconti di Modrone, confirmed that the Four Seasons hotel chain will occupy the site.

It is anticipated that the hotel will be ready to welcome visitors and pilgrims during the Vatican's 2025 jubilee, which is expected to draw around 30 million people to Rome.

Glimpses of Roman history

The significance of the findings goes beyond the discovery of Nero's Theatre. The excavation offered a unique opportunity to explore various periods of Roman history, spanning from the empire to the 15th century.

Among the most notable discoveries were artefacts from the 10th century, including coloured glass goblets and pottery fragments. This period in Rome's history was relatively obscure, making these findings especially valuable.

Prior to this excavation, only seven glass chalices from this era had been found, but the site yielded an additional seven, significantly enriching our understanding of the time.

Confirmation of Nero's theatre

The presence of marble columns and plaster decorated with gold leaf provided compelling evidence that the site was indeed Nero's Theatre, as described in ancient texts by Pliny the Elder.

The location of the theatre aligns with historical references and confirms its identification. The discovery marks a momentous breakthrough in understanding ancient Roman entertainment and architecture.

Preserving the past for posterity

The archaeologists and authorities are dedicated to ensuring the responsible preservation of these historical treasures. Movable antiquities will be carefully transported to a museum, where they can be studied and admired.

As for the ruins of Nero's Theatre itself, they will be covered again after thorough studies and documentation are completed. This measure is taken to protect the remains from potential damage and degradation.

As Rome prepares for the Vatican's 2025 jubilee and the influx of millions of visitors and pilgrims, this discovery adds to the city's allure and cultural richness.