Lost hiker rescued on same California mountain where Julian Sands is missing

A 75-year-old hiker was rescued in California from the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. Jin Chung was photographed by NBC LA while being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He sustained a leg injury and some weather-related injuries.

However, he is able to walk with assistance and was taken to a hospital, the San Bernardino county sheriff’s department said.

Chung was reported missing after he didn’t return from a hike Sunday on the 10,064 feet Mount Baldy. He had carpooled with two other people, but failed to show up at the set time.

Also Read | Search continues for actor Julian Sands who went missing while hiking at Mount Baldy

Meanwhile, giving an update on Sands, the sheriff's department said that they searched for him the entire weekend, but in vain.

“Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands,” the department’s statement said.

The 65-year-old has been missing January 13 while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him on the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains.

“No evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

The conditions in the mountain are being described as extremely dangerous. There is heavy snow and ice, both of which, along with the threat of avalanches, are hampering search operations.

Two hikers have died in the area in recent weeks, one of whom fell at least 500 feet down an icy slope.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE