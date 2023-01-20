Search continues for actor Julian Sands who went missing while hiking at Mount Baldy 

Search for actor Julian Sands continued on Thursday in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles after he was reported missing nearly a week ago. Sands, 65, and another hiker were reported missing Friday around 7:30 PM in the Mount Baldy area.



"Yes, an aircrew has been up this morning," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez told Fox News and added, "No new information or signs of Mr Sands were located."



Search party on Saturday had to call off their search due to avalanche risk and worsening weather conditions.

"However, we did continue efforts by helicopter and by drone as the weather permitted," authorities confirmed to media outlets.



"We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves and when it is safe for the conditions of our ground crew."



The authorities though recommended other hikers from avoiding the area as even experienced hikers were "having a hard time."



Forest services and the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department are working together on search efforts.



British-born actor Julian Sands is known for his roles in 'The Killing Fields', 'A Room With A View', 'Leaving Las Vegas' and 'Warlock'. He has also appeared in 'Ocean's 13,' 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,' 'Arachnophobia,' and others.