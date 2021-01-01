Los Angeles officials tweet names of COVID warriors #Every10Minutes to spread awareness

To pay respects to the ones who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Los Angeles in the United States decided to run a Twitter campaign titled #Every10Minutes on the official Twitter account of LA Public Health.

"#Every10Minutes someone dies of COVID-19 in LA County. People who were loved and will be missed. Until we slow the spread, the next person to tragically pass away could be someone you know.," the officials tweeted as soon as the clock stuck 12.

#Every10Minutes someone dies of COVID-19 in LA County. People who were loved and will be missed. Until we slow the spread, the next person to tragically pass away could be someone you know. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

The campaign was also used to spread awareness and urge locals to stay home rather than stepping out on New Year's eve. The officials requested people to stay indoors and help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and lower the death toll of the city.

"This is a 24 hour campaign that began at midnight last night and will end at midnight tonight," the department officials said. "We want to highlight the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our community; more than 10,000 people passing away this year, and all were loved by and loved others."

The first post read "someone's mother", which was followed by several other descriptions of people who lost their lives to the deadly virus, such as 'a cancer survivor', 'someone who loved the rain', 'abuelita', and more.

All posts read a message at the end reminding people to "Please physically distance. Slow the spread. Save a life."

Here are some of the tweets:

A friend who always put smiles on people's faces. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please wear a face covering when outside. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

The energetic grandma who was dancing well into her 80s. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

The server at your favorite restaurant that knew your order. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

The best singer in the church choir. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please physically distance. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

A sister who beat breast cancer. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

The friend who always fixed your resume. #Every10Minutes #LACounty



Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

The LA Mayor Eric Garcetti had also asked the local police to patrol the streets and stop any ongoing parties that were not following the COVID-19 guidelines set by the health experts.

Los Angeles has been one of the worst-hit areas in the US with more than 750,000 cases and 10,000 deaths.