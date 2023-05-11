London's famous Big Ben bell fails to chime when dials of clock briefly stopped

Big Ben, the famous Great Bell of the Great Clock in London, failed to bong on Wednesday (May 10) when the dials of the clock atop Elizabeth Tower briefly stopped at 12.55pm (local time).

Local media reports have mentioned that the clock hands were moved forward after 30 minutes but the issue persisted as the clock was running about five minutes late. However, the authorities moved the hand again and by 1.47pm, the right time appeared.

As quoted by The Guardian, a spokesperson for the House of Commons said: "We are aware that the clock dials on the Elizabeth Tower were temporarily displaying incorrect time on Wednesday afternoon." The spokesperson added that clock mechanics worked quickly to rectify the issue and the clock is now "functioning as normal".

Big Ben is one of the most popular tourist spots in London, and people take selfies and photos in front of the iconic landmark. But just a few know that Big Ben is not its official name as for hundreds of years, it was called the Clock Tower, which was renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II. Big Ben during the coronation ceremony The Elizabeth Tower was lit up with special royal imagery during the recent coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The colourful designs were projected during the ceremony period. Local reports said that the design was inspired by the coronation emblem of the national flowers of the United Kingdom.

Words of the country’s National Anthem 'God Save The King' appear across the building and red, white and blue flowers were seen around the clock tower. The projection had the Coronation emblem, which was designed by Sir Jony Ive. Tonight, the Elizabeth Tower is lit up to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, to be held tomorrow. 👑



If you're in London, take a photo of the Houses of Parliament lit up in colour. Share it at #BigBen or #HousesOfParliament. 📸 pic.twitter.com/6kVH6gf8sC — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) May 5, 2023 × #BigBen never looked this good🤩🌈

Got lucky catching a glimpse of pre Coronation projection testing 😁#ElizabethTower pic.twitter.com/YyrKIo3V1A — London Viewpoints (@londonviewpts) May 3, 2023 × While explaining the design, Ive said: "The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world. The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom."

"The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion," he added.

