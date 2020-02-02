London: Stabbing incident reported, many injured; attacker shot down by police

Feb 02, 2020

According to reports, many have been injured in the incident. The attacker has been shot down by the police.

A man went on a stabbing spree in London, United Kingdom on Sunday. 

The attack has been declared a terrorist act.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," read a tweet posted by Metropolitan Police.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

 