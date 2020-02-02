London: Stabbing incident reported, many injured; attacker shot down by police

A man went on a stabbing spree in London, United Kingdom on Sunday.

According to reports, many have been injured in the incident. The attacker has been shot down by the police.

The attack has been declared a terrorist act.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," read a tweet posted by Metropolitan Police.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.