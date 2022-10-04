London Mayor Sadiq Khan receives racist abuse after false report on Queen statue

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was at a receiving end of an online racist attack after British news outlet The Telegraph published an incorrect story saying Khan had blocked plans for a Queen Elizabeth statue.

The story was initially published with a headline 'No room for Queen Elizabeth II statue on Trafalgar Square’s fouth plinth, rules Sadiq Khan' in spite of statements to the contrary. The headline has since been amended.

The location of the said statue was fourth plinth in the Trafalgar Square in London. The fourth plinth already has statues and artwork.

A longstanding programme for the fourth plinth was set by a commission (answering to Khan) for next four years. This led several publications to incorrectly conclude that Queen's statue could not be placed there.

Placement of Queen's statue at the Trfalgar Square was not ruled out by Greater London Authority in a statement before the report in The Telegraph.

After The Telegraph's publishing of the headline, several news outlets picked the newspoint.

This led to comments online directed at Sadiq Khan, some of which were racist in nature. Some of those who had made these comments had questioned whether Khan was truly a British.

