ugc_banner

'Lmfao', 'Looney Tunes': People react to Trump's bizarre NFT collection with hilarious memes

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Social media users mocked Donald Trump's "major announcement" this week after the former president revealed that the big news was the launch of his own non-fungible token (NFT).

On Thursday, the former US President announced his next big pursuit ahead of the 2024 election and amused everyone: he released NFTs of himself! Yes, he did that again and then gave the world a reason to laugh at himself. His NFT collection was some poorly superimposed onto valorous figures like Superman and astronauts. 

Since this announcement, people on social media have been mocking him with different memes and critics have been ridiculing his efforts on Twitter.

The limited-edition digital cards $99 each, are expected to showcase art depicting Trump's life and career. They are meant to be collected "very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting", he said.

Radio host Justin Barclay compared the announcement to the Ovaltine scene in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story when Ralphie discovers that a message he had long waited to uncover was a "crummy commercial."

×

A Twitter user shared the commercial video of Trump in which he can be seen as a Superman and called it  "hilarious".

×

The video begins with the announcement "This is Donald Trump", then after a few flashes and animations, he ripped open his shirt into a Superman-inspired 'T' on his costume. Then the video continued with Trump's boasting of himself as "your favourite President of all time".

The PEN USA Award winner, John Kiriakou wonders how someone can make a mockery of himself in front of the world, and called it "THIS is what the big announcement was". 

×

People have recreated his NFTs with their own spice to it and mocked him brutally on social media. Take a look:

×
×
×
×

The much-hyped announcement seems to have left Trump’s fans disappointed or speechless. For everyone else, the ad is simply meme-able. Trump’s announcement of these NFTs, and his note that they can be purchased using cryptocurrency, comes while Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire burns and the market overall struggles to tread water.

RELATED

Ex deputy PM of Australia Michael McCormack falls ill after consuming Kava during visit to Pacific Islands

How 2022 turned into a 'year of botched executions' for the United States

WATCH: Washington Post CEO announces impending layoffs, leaves meeting midway infuriating employees