'Living with Covid': PM Johnson's plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that Britons could end self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 later this month in a bid to "live with Covid".

"It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid," the British prime minister told Parliament.

The move comes even as the UK reported 66,183 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday along with 314 deaths. Britain is one of the hardest-hit countries hit by the virus with over 159,000 fatalities and over 18 million COVID-19 cases.

Britain's COVID-19 rule relaxation:

Johnson's government had lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in England last July.

Last month the UK government lifted "Plan B" measures which were put in place to combat the Omicron variant.

PM Johnson said the legal requirement to self-isolate could end "a full month early", currently the rule is set to lapse on March 24.

Britain will also drop its rule to test vaccinated travellers arriving in the country.

The UK government had cut the minimum self-isolation period from seven to five days.

However, some experts have cast doubt on Johnson's reopening plan even as his Conservative party members hailed the move.

"Many nations across Europe have endured further winter lockdowns... but this government took a different path," Johnson told parliamentarians while asserting that scientists have told him that the "Omicron wave has now peaked nationally".

The British PM said the UK can now return to "Plan A" with face masks not legally required to be enforced and COVID-19 passes would not be made mandatory. The government also lifted work from home option.

The prime minister however warned that "we must all remain cautious during these last weeks of winter," adding, "The pandemic is not over."

