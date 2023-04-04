Lithuania bans Russian nationals from purchasing property in country

Lithuania took a drastic step on Tuesday (April 4) as its parliament banned Russian nationals from purchasing real esatete in the country. The parliament said that risks to national security were behind the decision. The ban will be in place till 2024. However, the ban will not apply to Russians who are granted residency in Lithuania.

In addition to the ban, Lithuanian parliament also stopped issuance of new visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals. Belarus is a strong ally of Russia.

Many of the citizens of those two countries who carry other travel documents, such as previously issued visas, will be subject to "individual extended checks" at the border to determine if they pose a threat to national security.

"The vast majority of Russian citizens support their country's aggressive military actions, and do not take actions to stop the aggression of their country's regime, so they share the responsibility," Deputy Foreign Minister Jurgita Neliupsiene told parliament in March as she introduced the bill.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains in the battlefield for first few months, the Russian forces had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counterattacks. After Russia invaded Ukraine, countries that share borders with Russia have been on alert.

