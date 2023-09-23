Like New Zealand, Sunak considering banning cigarettes for next generation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering introducing a stringent proposal that would ban the next generation from ever being able to buy cigarettes, a report in The Guardian has claimed.

Sunak, who is said to "hate" smoking has shown interest in bringing a law, much like the one imposed by the New Zealand government under former prime minister Jacinda Ardern last year.

Under the first-of-its-kind anti-smoking laws passed by the Ardern regime, those aged 14 and younger cannot buy cigarettes ever in New Zealand, thereby outlawing the deadly habit for the next generation entirely.

According to The Times, Downing Street has already instructed civil servants reporting to Professor Sir Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, to chalk up a proposal for tobacco control that seeks to implement Sunak's vision.

“Sunak is personally very exercised about smoking. Both from the point of view of the impact on young people and the NHS," a government source was quoted as saying by the publication.

Notably, last year, a government-ordered review proposed a host of measures to hit a target of having fewer than five per cent of people smoking by 2030, down from 14 per cent.

"We want to encourage more people to quit and meet our ambition to be smoke-free by 2030, which is why we have already taken steps to reduce smoking rates," a government spokesman said.

Former Barnardo’s chief Javed Khan who proposed the idea, also batted for a ban on smoking in outdoor spaces to create a “social norm” and a prohibition on some council housing tenants from smoking in their homes. However, former PM Boris Johnson rejected the proposals

Apart from cigarette smoking, Sunak is also considering banning disposable vapes, cartoon packaging and flavours that appeal to children.

What does the law say in New Zealand?

The new laws introduced in New Zealand that kicked in 2023 include a complete ban on selling tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 and implementing an annually rising smoking age.

The ban which will remain in place for a person’s whole life is also punishable by a fine of up to NZ$150,000 ($ 95,910). These laws are introduced in a bid to make New Zealand “smoke-free” by 2025.

Furthermore, the law also moves to reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products as well as minimising the number of tobacco-selling retailers in the country by 90 per cent. However, these restrictions do not apply to vapes which reportedly some New Zealanders have switched to after the ban.

