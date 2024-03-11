Liechtenstein's Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler hails milestone EFTA trade agreement with India

Liechtenstein's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sport, Dominique Hasler has expressed her jubilation over the signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). "It's really a milestone for us. It's a historical moment," Minister Hasler told WION, underscoring the monumental significance of this agreement for Liechtenstein's highly industrialised economy.

Minister Hasler elaborated on Liechtenstein's economic priorities, emphasising, "So for our economy, it is really, really an important step because of their main priorities having a free trade agreement with India." With a focus on advanced technologies, Liechtenstein's specialised industries are poised to benefit significantly from this partnership, opening up vast opportunities for growth and collaboration.

"The opportunities are huge," Minister Hasler continues, highlighting the potential for deepened cooperation between Liechtenstein and India. She points to Liechtenstein's significant presence in India's construction sector, stating, "Our biggest company Hilti is a construction company and Liechtenstein is already quite visible here in India, for example, at the Atal tunnel, the Mumbai Metro."

Minister Hasler pointed to the importance of partnership, trust, and innovation in shaping the future of bilateral relations, stating, "It's about partnership. It's about trust, and it's about innovative shaping of the future." She also expressed optimism about the future prospects of cooperation between the two nations. "So we are really looking forward to serving our cooperation," she remarked, highlighting the eagerness to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the TEPA.