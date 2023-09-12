Libya floods: Quarter of Derna wiped out, around 10,000 feared missing

More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered so far, a minister from the administration that controls eastern Libya told Reuters, on Tuesday (September 12). He also said that a quarter of the eastern Libyan city of Derna was wiped out by the floods after dams burst due to the storm.

Meanwhile, the head of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Libya said that around 10,000 people are thought to be missing after the major floods and said that the death toll is “huge” and might reach thousands.

Situation in Libya's Derna

The floods came after Storm Daniel swept through the Mediterranean over the weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy floods to several countries, including Libya, over the past two days.

According to the Tripoli-based government emergency services official, Osama Ali, more than 2,300 people have been killed in Derna alone.

Ali's team which has reportedly been working in Derna since Monday (Sep 11) also said that more than 5,000 people remained missing while about 7,000 people were injured by the force of floodwaters that rushed down a normally dry river valley, reported AFP.

“The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more than 1,000,” Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation and member of the emergency committee in the administration that controls the east, told Reuters by phone.

He added, “I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed.” The statement was made after the official said that he had returned from the Derna, a coastal city of around 125,000 inhabitants and described the situation as “very disastrous”.

“Bodies are lying everywhere - in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings,” Abu Chkiouat told Reuters.

He also later told Al Jazeera that he expected the total number of dead across the country to reach more than 2,500. According to estimates, per the media report, some 20,000 people have been displaced.

Over 2,000 dead and 10,000 missing: IFRC

Addressing a press conference in Geneva via video link from Tunisia, Tamer Ramadan, the head of a delegation of the IFRC said, “We can confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 so far.”



Meanwhile, Libya’s Red Crescent spokesman Taqfiq Shukri, said as many as 2,084 people are confirmed dead.

Damage and aid

A Reuters journalist on their way to Derna saw vehicles overturned on the edges of roads, trees knocked down and abandoned flooded houses.

Reports citing images and videos by residents in the flood-stricken areas also said that a wide torrent was seen running through Derna’s city centre after dams burst.

Libya has been politically split east and west with two rival administrations in charge and crumbling public services since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

The head of the eastern Libyan government, Osama Hamad, is not internationally recognised and operates in the eastern regions of the country that are controlled by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

Meanwhile, the internationally recognised western government in Tripoli does not control eastern areas and has dispatched aid to Derna. Additionally, other countries, including the United States and Turkey said that they would help.

Medical aid supplies sent by municipalities of Tripoli and Misrata, along with donations from businessmen arrived in Al Abraq airport, on Tuesday (Sep 12), reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





