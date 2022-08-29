Libya clashes: Everything you need to know about the disputes in the country

The violent clash between two opposing militia groups in Tripoli on Saturday claimed the lives of 32 people and 159 injured, impending a return to violence in the city. The two competing administrations one located in the capital and the other authorised by a parliament in the country east-fighting for control over the North African country and its oil and trade resources.

Online videos shared online showed dozens of cars and buildings damaged. Roads were reopened. However, after hours of raging the city was back to normal where it was before.

The north African country has been in turmoil since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011. The country is being contested by two regimes and is awaiting elections. The general election was to happen last year but got delayed due to clashes.

Also read | Libya clashes: Death toll rises to 32, 159 wounded so far

Armed local groups later took control of all economic resources in an effort to create chaos. However, in 2014, another parallel group was formed when the same year battle for Tripoli began and later acknowledged Khalifa Haftar as the leader. Later, in 2019, the UN-backed agreement led to an internationally recognised government but eastern forces, or Haftar’s force rejected it and attacked the capital. On the contrary to it, to support the Tripoli government, western groups banded together and were able to attack in 2020 with the help of Turkey leading to ceasefires.

UN later made another peace agreement. The PM Abdulamid al-Ddeibah was assigned to oversee the elections in 2021. As there were no agreements on election rules, the process broke down.

Eastern Libya deemed Ddeibah’s administration and appointed a new head Fathi Bashagha. The former leader refused to transfer powers.

The western forces saw Bashagha as a chance of victory and united with Haftar’s eastern alliance. After being appointed, Bashagha was blocked by pro-Ddeibah while entering Tripoli. He made another attempt in May but was stopped again.

Also read | Libya: Clashes between rival armed groups rock capital Tripoli

As months went by alliances and collation clashed encroaching each other’s territories. Pro-Bashagha started waging attacks when the fight broke out in an attempt to make him in charge of the capital.

Politicians have suggested making another administration. A permanent resolution to the country’s disputes appears to be distant.

A nation of nearly seven million people is still concerned that whatever the outcome of the upcoming rounds of discussions and positions will be, it would be followed by disputes.

(With inputs from agencies)

