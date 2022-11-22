LGBTQ club shooting had 'the trappings of a hate crime': Colorado mayor

The shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people and injured 25 others "had all the appearances of being a hate crime," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on Monday.

22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich has been identified as the suspect behing the fatal shooting at Club Q, however police are yet to divulge a motive for the attack.

"The motive is still under investigation," said Mayor Suthers told NBC's Today show.

However, he added that "it certainly has the trappings of a hate crime."

While authorities are yet to classify the shooting as a hate crime, they have said that first-degree murder charges will certainly be filed.

AFP reports that GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy organisation has pointed out that the attack took place Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day which honors victims of transphobic attacks.

The organisation's president Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement said that "You can draw a straight line from the false and vile rhetoric about LGBTQ people spread by extremists and amplified across social media, to the nearly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year, to the dozens of attacks on our community like this one."

Representative Brianna Titone of Colorado, an openly trans state representative, also singled out anti-LGBTQ comments.

"When politicians and pundits keep perpetuating tropes, insults, and misinformation about the trans and LGBTQ+ community, this is a result," said Titone on Twitter.

As per Reuters, due to a contentious political environment and a number of threats and violent acts that have targeted LGBTQ people and events in recent months, anxiety has increased among LGBTQ communities in the United States.

