US: Five killed, dozens injured in shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado, suspect in custody

On Sunday, nearly five people were killed and at least 18 people injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, said the local police. The call about a shooting at a club called Club Q was made late Saturday, said Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro. She added that they located one person, who is believed to be a suspect, inside the club. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.” The motive of the attack seems unclear and the police have declined to comment on it.

Meanwhile, the fire department captain Mike Smaldino said that at least 11 ambulances and first responders are at the scene following multiple 911 calls.

Castro said that they “will be here for many, many hours to come”, said a report by CNN. Reportedly, the FBI is also at the scene assisting. At approximately, 4:00 am (local time) police had barricaded the surrounding areas near the nightclub located on the outskirts of Colorado Springs while several security and emergency vehicles were seen near the venue.

Club Q took to Facebook and said they are “devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

