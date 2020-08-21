Let American darkness end here: Joe Biden formally accepts US Democratic Presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday has formally accepted the Democratic Presidential nomination. In his nomination acceptance speech, he said, “This campaign isn’t about winning votes, it’s about winning the heart and soul of America,”.



Alo read | Fewer summits, tighter sanctions, same standoff: Biden on North Korea



"It is with great honor and humility I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," the former vice president tweeted.

It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020 ×

“The question for us is simple, are we ready? I know we are,” said Biden. “This is a life-changing election, this will determine what America will look like for a long time,” he added. “The choice couldn’t be clearer,” the former Vice President said. “Let American darkness, end here, tonight,” Biden said.

In his speech, he slammed Donald Trump on his response to Covid-19 and lashed out at him for his response to racial justice protests.

"What we know about this president is if he's given four more years, he’ll be what he's been for the last four years. A president who takes no responsibility refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators and fans the flames of hate and division. He'll wake up every day believing the job is all about him, never about you. Is that the America you want for you, your family, your children?" he said.

"I see a different America. One that's generous and strong, selfless and humble. It's an America we can rebuild together. As president, the first step I will take will be to get control of the virus that has ruined so many lives, because I understand something this president hasn't from the beginning, we will never get our economy back on track," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)