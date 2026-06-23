/Lebanon President, US VP Vance discuss plan for 'de-confliction cell' to solidify Israel truce

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Vice President JD Vance discussed a de-confliction mechanism for Lebanon on Monday to prevent spiralling Israel-Hezbollah violence, Aoun's office said. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli forces maintain "full freedom of action" in southern Lebanon to thwart any threat to residents of the North, stating that troops will remain deployed as long as necessary without restrictions.

Following the first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland aimed at ending the Middle East war, mediators Pakistan and Qatar announced that Washington and Tehran agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell" with Lebanon. This cell aims to ensure adherence to the termination of military operations. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which drew Lebanon into the war on March 2 following Hezbollah's rocket fire in support of Iran, has repeatedly threatened regional peace efforts.

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A statement from the Lebanese presidency noted that Aoun received a call from Vance, US senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss consolidating the ceasefire, stopping Israeli military escalation, and potentially forming this cell. Vance later stated the mechanism ensures events do not spiral into a broader escalation, adding that protecting Lebanon's sovereignty and Israel's security requires coordination with Lebanese armed forces and Iran reining in Hezbollah.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the cell the "1st real test." The negotiations follow a broader US-Iran memorandum of understanding signed last week to end the war. Although late-week Israeli strikes and clashes threatened the deal, fighting has been paused since Saturday. The UN reported no detected trajectories or interceptions in Lebanon since then, welcoming the reduction in hostilities. Consequently, Israel lifted all war-related restrictions in its northern border areas on Monday.