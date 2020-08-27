Lebanon at 'risk of disappearing', French Foreign Minister warns

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday said that Lebanon is at "risk of disappearing". He urged emergency reforms under a new government.

"The risk today is of Lebanon disappearing so these measures have to be taken," he told RTL radio ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's return visit to Beirut next week to push reform and reconstruction after the devastating port blast.

"They are caught up between themselves in a consensus of inactivity," Le Drian said. "That can't go on and we are saying that very clearly."

"The President of the Republic said it when he went to Lebanon on August 6. He will say it again when he'll be in Beirut on Tuesday."

Macron will begin his reconstruction efforts on Monday but will also look at the political scenario in Lebanon after the whole government resigned.

Macron visited Beirut two days after the massive explosion at the port killed 181 people and wounded thousands.

On August 9, he chaired a video conference that saw world leaders pledge more than 250 million euros ($295 million) for Lebanon.

"The country is on the edge of the precipice," Le Drian added, calling for a new government to be set up quickly. "There's a humanitarian and health emergency," he said.