'Leaky' 'sun umbrellas' worth $1642: Adidas, Gucci slammed in China

Gucci, the luxury fashion house, and Adidas, the sportswear juggernaut, are experiencing backlash from Chinese consumers after selling an umbrella for $1,644 (11,100 yuan). The umbrella, in addition to its high price, does not protect the user from rain because it is not waterproof. It appears to be a'sun umbrella.'

According to the Gucci website, "Part of the adidasxGucci line, this sun umbrella includes the Interlocking G and Trefoil design." The Web contrasts with the three white stripes, and the GG emblem blends with the trefoil in this adidas and Gucci collaboration. "

The umbrella features a carved birch-wood handle, green and red web, and a G-shaped handle.

"Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use," Gucci adds.

Soon after this went viral, many began to ask why an umbrella that doesn't even stop rain was being sold at such high prices.

This week, the hashtag "11,100 yuan umbrella collab is not waterproof" received more than 140 million views on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform.

According to research from consulting firm Bain & Company, China has significant demand for luxury goods and is on course to become the world's largest luxury market by 2025.

