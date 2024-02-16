Leaders from 100+ nations converge for Munich Security Conference

Politicians, military officers and diplomats from more than 100 nations across the globe have started arriving in Munich for the 60th Munich Security Conference.

As the global leaders gather, security as per a Reuters report, was tight in the city.

Munich Security Conference Agenda

According to the report, this year, talks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) will be dominated by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Additionally, there will be a discussion on fears over the United States' commitment to defend its allies.

Furthermore, the MSC, which was founded in the fall of 1963, will celebrate its 60th anniversary up to and during the next main conference.

As per the UK-based news agency's report, the core mission of the MSC is "To build peace through dialogue and strengthen the rules-based international order."

Who will be in attendance at the conference?

Among the top officials in attendance at the Munich conference will be German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh are also expected to attend the conference.

The annual global gathering focused on defence and diplomacy begins today (Friday, Feb 16th) and will run until Sunday at the luxury Bayerischer Hof hotel in the southern German city.

As per Reuters, a recent report released before the conference raised concerns about negative trends due to increasing global tensions and economic instability. Key issues included the rising risks of large-scale migration and extremist terrorism.

This change in focus is expected to influence discussions at the 2024 MSC. This year's event will promote inclusivity by highlighting countries from the global south, such as those in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also be in attendance at the conference, where he is expected to present China's stance on international security issues. He is also expected to promote China's Global Security Initiative as a solution to security issues.