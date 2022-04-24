Le Pen vs Macron: France is gearing up for the last fight, with voting taking place today

On Sunday France will vote for the leader that'll take its helm for the next five years. As we all know, the top two candidates are still the far-right Marine Le Pen and the centrist incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

If opinion polls are to be believed Macron continues to hold a solid 10 point lead over his top contender, a lead that is far lacking as compared to the 2017 elections that saw the same two candidates competing, with the incumbent carrying the day with 66 per cent to 34 per cent.

Also read | French presidential elections 2022 | Runoff voting: How does the polling system work?

Voting has already started, for three million voters in French overseas territories and for the citizens in mainland France it will begin at 0600 GMT, closing 12 hours later.

It is a highly anticipated election, that will go on to showcase if Marine Le Pen has been successful in softening her image. As per an AFP report, while Macron still remains a favourite, if Le Pen were to secure a win, shockwaves will be felt across Europe. Left-leaning EU leaders like the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have already pleaded with French citizens to choose Macron over Le Pen.

Watch | French Presidential election 2022: Who will be the next French President?

Right up till the end the contenders continued to take jibes at each other, with Macron reminding people of his competition's racism, a charge she denies and Le Pen taking aim at her rival's plan to push back the retirement age to 65 from 62.

Even as the far-right candidate denies allegations of racism, people remain worried.

Speaking to Reuters, Ghislaine Madalie, a hairdresser in Auxerre, in central France, said she would vote for Emmanuel Macron. She spoke of her many clients' plans to vote for Le Pen because of their dislike of Macron, something she says is nothing short of disastrous.

Also read | French presidential election: Macron's lead over Le Pen widens in polls

"I find that disastrous because she is racist," Madalie, 36, whose family has roots in Morocco said of Le Pen. "I am anxious, for me and for my children."

The stakes are massive: if Le Pen is elected, she will be the first far-right leader in contemporary French history, as well as the first female president. Macron could become the first French president in two decades to be re-elected.

(With inputs from agencies)