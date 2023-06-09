Lawyers quit Donald Trump's defence in documents case, former aide gets indicted

Two lawyers defending the former United States President Donald Trump over federal charges of alleged mishandling of classified documents, on Friday, quit the case.

On the other hand, in a shocking development, Trump's former aide was also charged a day after the former US president's indictment.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump said that his former personal aide, navy veteran, Walt Nauta, was charged in the case.

Nauta after working in the Trump White House, went to work at his Mar-a-Lago resort. It isn't yet clear as to what charges are being faced by him.

As per the Reuters reports, Nauta's lawyer, Stanley Woodward, refused to comment.

Trump on the Truth Social platform wrote, "Nauta served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide."

Earlier, Trump shared a post saying that he would be represented in the case by white-collar defence lawyer Todd Blanche, who is representing him in a separate criminal case in Manhattan.

Trump made that announcement after his lawyers John Rowley and Jim Trusty quit the case for reasons that were not immediately clear.

"This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump," the two lawyers said in a statement. "It has been an honour to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated."

Donald Trump faces seven criminal counts related to his treatment of sensitive government materials he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021, Reuters cited a source familiar with the matter as saying. Trump appoints Federal Judge As per CNN reports, Donald Trump has appointed Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon to represent him in the new federal criminal case running against him in Miami.

Trump on Thursday, took to his social media platform and wrote, "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" after announcing he had been indicted.

(With inputs from agencies)