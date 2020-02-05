Channel island politicians back proposal that mandates equal rights for women

Recently being scrapped is a piece of legislation from the British Isles that was brought into effect in the year 1928 on the island of Jersey, which deemed that a wife's income belongs to her husband. Jersey is a self-governing dependency with its own administrative, fiscal, legal systems and courts of law.

A proposal is being backed by politicians on the island which states that married women should have the same income tax right and responsibilities as their spouses.

Not only does this mean that wives will no more require the permission of their husbands to talk to Revenue Jersey on tax-related subjects, but it will also mean that younger partners in same-sex marriages and civil partnerships will be equal rights. The current procedure states that the younger person is essentially considered the wife and the older their husband.

Debate on the issue was conducted at the States Assembly and Treasury Minister Susie Pinel said, "This will give equal rights to both spouses and civil partners under Jersey’s tax law."

Also Read: UK: Bigger challenges still lies ahead of Brexit?

It will remove the archaic presumption in the current law that a wife’s income is deemed to belong to her husband. It brings to an end an outdated system that treats married women and younger spouses in same-sex relationships unfairly.”

Concerns from bodies including Citizens Advice Jersey about this leading to a bigger tax bill for some couples as well as spouse/civil partner being liable for the debt of the other party was assuaged by Pinel, who said, "To be clear, my proposition has no negative financial impact on any couple. It simply brings to an end an outdated system that treats married women and younger spouses in same-sex relationships unfairly."

The motion has received flak from Senator Kristina Moore, who stated that while she favoured greater equality, this measure may muddy the waters even more. 40 Members backed the proposal, with two abstentions and two against.