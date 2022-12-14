'Language of great impact': Saudi Arabia to teach Chinese in education institutions to boost trade

The Saudi ministry will soon start teaching Chinese language and literature in educational institutions as part of the curriculum, according to an agreement signed by both governments.

The initiative also includes teaching Saudi teachers Mandarin and exposing them to Chinese culture.

An education professor told Arab news that learning Chinese will also promote trade relations between the two countries. Saudi Arabia is China's largest trading partner in West Asia.

Watch | Saudi schools to teach Chinese language; China, countries sign MoU

The idea of introducing the Chinese language to the education curriculum in Saudi was introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019.

Saudi education experts claim that language will soon become a language of great impact in the future.

An assistant professor at King Abdulaziz University said, "Everyone is well aware of the international trend for learning the Chinese language, even in developed countries where politicians are proud of their sons and daughters speaking Chinese."

Saudi recently saw a huge influx of Chinese investment companies, which will open doors to cooperation with companies and enhance both trade and knowledge.

Brown Li, a Chinese instructor claimed that Chinese is one of the six official languages at the UN and is spoken by 20 per cent of the world population.

He added, "More and more students are learning Chinese. As President Xi Jinping says, language is the best key to understanding a country."

As per a report by English.gov in 2021, it claimed there were over 25 million foreigners learning Chinese and over 200 have already learned it.

(With inputs from agencies)