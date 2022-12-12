Saudi Arabia Umrah Travel Update: Government lifts Covid restrictions, sets new age requirements for pilgrims

In a big announcement for Umrah pilgrims, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has exempted pilgrims from Turkey from Covid-19 vaccination requirements. Now, even unvaccinated pilgrims from Turkey will be able to visit the Kingdom and offer prayers at the Holy Rawdah. While making this announcement, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah declared that the step was taken in order to facilitate the travel of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. “The pilgrims from Turkey are also excluded from any requirements related to age limits,” Dr Al-Rabiah said.

Saudi Arabia exempts Pilgrims from Vaccination requirements to serve Islam

In order to further the goals of the kingdom's Vision 2030, Dr Al-Rabiah also stated that the government will open the door for holders of all types of visas from around the world to perform Umrah. This is part of the ongoing support and care that the custodian government of the Two Holy Mosques provides to serve Islam and Muslims.

Saudi Arabia sets age requirement for Umrah Pilgrims

Although children accompanied by parents are permitted to enter the Grand Mosque, which houses the Kaaba, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah stated that children under the age of five are not permitted to do Umrah. According to the ministry, according to the Arabic daily Ajel, "the minimum age to book an umrah permission is five years, provided that the child is not afflicted with or has been in contact with a Coronavirus sufferer."

How many people are expected to perform Umrah this year