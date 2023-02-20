UK Police finds Nicola Bulley's body in River Wyre

The search for Nicola Bulley, who was reported missing three weeks ago, ended on Sunday after the police in Lancashire found her dead body in River Wyre.

Bulley, who was the mother of two children, had disappeared after she went for a walk along with the dog on the riverside in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire almost three weeks ago, after which a major search operation was started by the police.

Lancashire Police stated that they "sadly recovered a body" after they reached River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road on Sunday at around 11:35 GMT.

According to a statement, the body's formal identification has not been carried out as of yet "so we are unable to say" if it was indeed Bulley. The statement added that they are currently dealing with death as "unexplained".

"Nicola's family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected," said Lancashire Police.

The developments were described by UK's Home Secretary Suella Braverman as "heart-breaking and distressing". "My thoughts remain with Nicola's family at this extremely difficult time," she tweeted.

Bulley, who was working as a mortgage adviser, was last spotted going on a walk along with her springer spaniel Willow after she had dropped her two daughters at school on January 27. Shortly after, her dog was found and her phone was also discovered, still connected to a work conference call, kept on a bench at the edge of the steep riverbank.

Previously, the police had claimed that it appeared that the 45-year-old Bulley had gone into the river adding that her disappearance did not appear suspicious. The body was discovered by the police about a mile from where she was last spotted in St Michael's small village on Wyre.

In the wake of various theories circulating on social media, Bulley's family said that the focus of people was "distracted from finding Nikki".

A backlash was faced by Lancashire Police after it disclosed the struggles of Bulley with alcohol and menopause, which they claimed was "to avoid any further speculation".

The family of Bulley said that they are aware of details being revealed by the police, and added, "Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her."

