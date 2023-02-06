Who is Nicola Bulley? How did she disappear? Know what did her husband and family say to the media 

Police in North West England are searching for Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother of two daughters, who apparently went missing ‘into thin air’ while walking her dog on January 27. Before her disappearance, Bulley was seen walking along the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Police found her mobile phone near a bench on the riverside. Investigators believe Nicola might have fallen into the river, but they have not found any evidence yet supporting this theory. Meanwhile, the search operation is going on in full swing and a private underwater rescue team is also believed to have joined the police to find the missing mother.

What did Nicola Bulley’s partner say?

Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has spoken for the first time since the disappearance of his wife. He said he was never going to lose hope but the disappearance of his wife was like she vanished into thin air, which was just insane. Nicola’s husband Paul Ansell was quoted as saying by the broadcaster that his whole focus was his two daughters and he was trying to stay as strong as he can. He also thanked the community for showing solidarity which gave the family “a great amount of comfort.”

Nicola’s friend Heather Gibbons also talked to the media about Paul Ansell’s experience of “perpetual hell.” She said, “He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family.”

Interview regarding Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

Police interviewed a woman who was seen pushing a pram on January 27 in the St Michael's on Wyre area. Media reports claim the woman spoke to police officers but she claimed she didn’t know anything. Police have appealed to drivers who might have dashcam footage from the area to come forward and assist the police.

Nicola Bulley’s sister refuses to accept the ‘river fall’ theory

Nicola Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the theory that suggests she might have fallen into the river. She has urged the authorities and people to keep their minds open and argued that there was no evidence suggesting her sister could slip into the water. She was quoted by Sky News as saying, “Something has got to have been missed. Somebody must know something. People don’t just vanish into thin air.”

She also pleaded with the community for any clue or hint that could help the police find her missing sister. She said, “There has got to be somebody who knows something and all we are asking is, no matter how small or big, if there is anything you remember that doesn’t seem right, then please reach out to the police.”

Police extracting data from Bulley’s Fitbit watch