A pink lake in Tanzania hides scary secrets. People believe that any creature that comes in contact with the lake turns into stone. However, this is not completely true. But Lake Natron is definitely fascinating because of its composition and the fear attached to it.

A major part of the 56 km-long body of water exists in Tanzania, but some of it also extends into Kenya. Photographers have captured strange pictures of dead animals looking like stone figures floating on the water body. The lake's unique reddish-pink colour adds to the curiosity around it.

Lake Natron's pink colour comes from a type of algae, called cyanobacteria, that live in large amounts in the lake. The algae is pulled towards the lake because of the presence of certain minerals in it. The lake poses a double threat to animals and birds that unknowingly consume its water.

The bacteria release a chemical that damages the cells, nervous system, and livers of animals and birds that drink the water.

Lake Natron gets little rain and is extremely alkaline

The lake lies near the active Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano, also known as the "Mountain of God". The shadow of the 7,650-foot-tall volcano falls over the lake. It hardly rains in the area, with only 400mm of rain reported every year. However, the rainwater evaporates even before touching the ground, thus lending it the name of "phantom rain". The temperature in the region can rise to 60 degrees Celsius.

Adding to its woes is the water's alkalinity. The pH of the lake is as high as 10.5, making it deadly for the creatures. The lake is filled with sodium carbonate and other minerals that can burn the skin and eyes of animals. Egyptians used sodium carbonate for the mummification process, and something similar happens to the animals and birds that die here.

Calcified carcasses that look like stone

Animals that come in contact with the lake are calcified, giving them a stony appearance. Earlier reports suggested that animals are instantly turned into stone by the lake. However, that is not the case. The sodium carbonate in Lake Natron acts in a similar way as it did for the mummies. The animals turn into mummy-like figures and their carcasses are preserved because of sodium carbonate.

Lesser Flamingoes have adapted to Lake Natron



Despite all this, Lake Natron has a thriving ecosystem. It is filled with salt marshes, freshwater wetlands, and algae, a food source for the Lesser Flamingoes. It is a major breeding site for these flamingoes who have, over the years, adapted to the conditions of Lake Natron.

Besides these birds, bacteria haloarchaea and a fish species called Alcolapia latilabris can also survive in and around Lake Natron.