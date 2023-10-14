Lake Mead officials warn of brain-eating amoeba found present in hot springs

Lake Mead officials have warned hikers to avoid any activity that involves the use of water if they are heading to the popular hot springs below Hoover Dam.

As reported by US-based media outlets, an organism, Naegleria fowleri, can be present if conditions are right. The organism is widely referred to as a "brain-eating amoeba".

As quoted by media reports, a spokesperson for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, said, "Naegleria fowleri has been found in hot springs."

"This amoeba enters through the nose and can cause a deadly infection that causes a sudden and severe headache, fever, and vomiting," the official added.

Earlier this year in July, the same brain-eating amoeba was blamed for the death of a two-year-old boy.

His family told Nexstar's KLAS that he got the amoeba a few weeks ago while swimming in Ash Springs, near Alamo, roughly 100 miles north of Las Vegas.

Primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is caused by an amoeba, a single-celled organism that can live in warm freshwater conditions.

The report mentioned that the amoeba is found in the largest densities in freshwater which is 75 degrees or above, especially over long periods of time.

During the intense summer heat, the park typically blocks some paths to hot springs, but the trails reopened on October 1.

While the paths are closed, several of the springs are still accessible from the Colorado River.

Gold Strike Hot Spring, Arizona Hot Spring, and Lost Man Hot Spring are among the most well-known springs.

Lake Mead officials are also alerting visitors that the weather in October can be unpredictable, with temperatures fluctuating.

Officials said, "Please check the weather and carry plenty of water, a first aid kit, and sun protection when hiking."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE