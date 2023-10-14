Biden launches 'hydrogen hubs' ahead of potential 2024 contest with Donald Trump
Joe Biden, who is in a close race with likely presidential opponent Donald Trump, has made green energy a central component of his "Bidenomics" plan to revitalise American industry and generate employment.
US President Joe Biden unveiled plans for "hydrogen hubs" -- networks of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure located in close proximity -- across the United States. The announcement was aimed at bolstering the US economy through green energy ahead of 2024 election.
In Philadelphia, Biden announced a cumulative federal investment of $7 billion, claiming that it will attract $40 billion in private funding for clean hydrogen power.
What are these 'Hydrogen hubs' about?
These 'Hydrogen hubs' aim to produce nearly three million metric tons of clean hydrogen annually, and will aid the US reduce emissions.
The environmental impact of a successful execution of this project would be equivalent to removing 5.5 million gas-powered vehicles from the road.
Hydrogen power is a critical element of his strategy to combat climate change and achieve "net zero" emissions by 2050. The substantial funding will support large-scale hydrogen production, transportation infrastructure, and facilitate the transition to hydrogen in various industries.
Where all these 'Hydrogen hubs' be established?
These hydrogen hubs will be established in multiple regions, including California, Texas, the East Coast, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, the Appalachian mountain region, and northern states such as Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Notably, Pennsylvania and Michigan, both swing states in the 2020 election, are included for the development of these 'Hydrogen hubs', indicating their significance in the 2024 election.
How these 'Hydrogen hubs' will be funded?
The funding for these hubs is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocates $65 billion for clean energy investments from the US Department of Energy.
Biden's stated goal includes expanding production capacity for low- and zero-carbon emission sources, namely "blue" and "green" hydrogen, with blue hydrogen produced from natural gas and green hydrogen generated from renewable sources.
(With inputs from agencies)
