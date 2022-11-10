Laid off Meta employees 'at loss of words', ask for work opportunities on social media

Facebook's parent company Meta executed one of the biggest layoffs this year as over 11,000 employees were laid off following an announcement by Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg issued a statement Wednesday saying that 13 per cent of its workforce would be fired. The Meta CEO said he "got this wrong" and apologised to staff for over-investing in the company while designating the layoffs a "last resort".

The employees were reportedly notified of the layoffs over email on Wednesday morning.

WATCH | Gravitas: Meta set to fire thousands of employees

Many former Meta employees took to Twitter, informing people on the microblogging site that they are 'actively seeking' their next career opportunity. Others expressed their gratitude for being able to work at a company like Meta even as they faced broad layoffs. For some young employees, it was the first layoff of such kind that they had seen in their careers. Others found their entire teams laid off, evoking reactions of shock and disappointment.

Just found out I've been laid off at Meta. As a result, I'm actively seeking my next opportunity.



I've been writing about games, tech, and VR in some capacity for over 10 years with xp in journalism, tech comms, PR, marketing, dev rel and more.



If you have leads please lmk! 🙏 — David Jagneaux 🚨Looking For Work🚨 (@David_Jagneaux) November 9, 2022 ×

Just got laid off by Meta along with my entire team. I was one of the lead engineers working on Meta Quest. I am at a loss for words right now.



I truly believed in the VR/AR vision laid out by Mark. I still do. Not sure where this is headed…



Thread to come #Meta #MetaLayOffs — Mik (@autovonbis) November 9, 2022 ×

I've been laid off from Meta. Almost 7 years of work there, it really was one of the best opportunities. We're flying to Japan today for two weeks. When I return, I'll need to start looking for new research positions, so please keep me in mind! Might write a book too. — Alex Leavitt, PhD (they/them) (@alexleavitt) November 9, 2022 ×

I've been laid off from Meta. Our entire research/infra org "Probability" was cut.



I deeply appreciate the people who helped me get there, and the great people I worked with for a year and half.



I hope to stay in the Bay Area a while longer, if anyone needs some algorithms. — Thomas Ahle (@thomasahle) November 9, 2022 ×

Just got laid off by Meta along with my entire team. I was the lead engineer working on adding legs to the Metaverse. I am at a complete loss for words right now. Not sure what this means for the future of the company. — Alexius (@Alexius_sc2) November 9, 2022 ×

Meta said that it will provide three months of career support to its laid-off employees, 'including early access to unpublished job leads'.

Meta has cut staff from the US, UK, Ireland, and Ghana, the posts show. The group of people laid off included some product designers, recruiters, and engineers, as well as some who worked in recruitment, marketing, Meta's Reality Labs, and the Quest division.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.