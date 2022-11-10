Laid off Meta employees 'at loss of words', ask for work opportunities on social media

Edited By: Mukul Sharma
California, USA Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 04:08 PM(IST)

Meta carried out one of the biggest lay-offs this year Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Meta laid off 13 per cent of its workforce, with specified employees notified of their laid-off employment status via an email on Wednesday morning. 

Facebook's parent company Meta executed one of the biggest layoffs this year as over 11,000 employees were laid off following an announcement by Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg issued a statement Wednesday saying that 13 per cent of its workforce would be fired. The Meta CEO said he "got this wrong" and apologised to staff for over-investing in the company while designating the layoffs a "last resort". 

The employees were reportedly notified of the layoffs over email on Wednesday morning.

WATCH | Gravitas: Meta set to fire thousands of employees

×

Many former Meta employees took to Twitter, informing people on the microblogging site that they are 'actively seeking' their next career opportunity. Others expressed their gratitude for being able to work at a company like Meta even as they faced broad layoffs. For some young employees, it was the first layoff of such kind that they had seen in their careers. Others found their entire teams laid off, evoking reactions of shock and disappointment. 

×
×

 

×
×

 

×

Meta said that it will provide three months of career support to its laid-off employees, 'including early access to unpublished job leads'. 

Meta has cut staff from the US, UK, Ireland, and Ghana, the posts show. The group of people laid off included some product designers, recruiters, and engineers, as well as some who worked in recruitment, marketing, Meta's Reality Labs, and the Quest division.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Read in App