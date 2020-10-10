Kyrgyz ex-president re-arrested, new PM named amid political unrest

Amid political chaos in the country, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov allies in parliament elected a new prime minister while former president Almazbek Atambayev was rearrested on Saturday.

President Jeenbekov had earlier ordered a state of emergency in capital Bishkek as political opponents clashed on the streets while declaring that he was "ready to resign".

The political unrest in the Central Asian country began last Sunday after a disputed election which was swept by Jeenbekov's allies but was subsequently annulled by electoral authorities, however, each political parties announced its own interim prime minister leading to chaos.

At least one person has been killed in clashes and over a thousand injured as parties clashed on the streets. The state authorities said there would be other arrests along with Atambayev plunging the country into full-scale political upheaval.

Jeenbekov had earlier called in the military as supporters of rival political groups fought on the streets.

Jeenbekov's office said curfew and security restrictions would be in effect from 8pm on Friday until 8am on October 21 with the military instructed to set up checkpoints and prevent clashes.

Fresh clashes had broken out on Friday between rival politicians in capital Bishkek with five injured during the violence.

Amid the unrest, Jeenbekov had announced that he was ready to step down once a new government is formed "and we are back on the path of lawfulness", however later on Friday the president imposed 12-day state of emergency in capital Bishkek.