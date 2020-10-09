Protesters clash in Kyrgyzstan as President Jeenbekov says 'ready to resign'

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov ordered the dismissal of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet as protesters clashed in capital Bishkek.

Fresh clashes broke out in the Central Asian Republic over a disputed election as rival political camps took to the streets.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in Bishkek and called in the military even as he said he is ready to resign to end the post-election chaos.

"After legitimate executive authorities are approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic," Jeenbekov said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said the situation in Kyrgyzstan was "a mess and chaos" as opposition groups proposed their candidates for an interim prime minister.

The current instability has occurred after election victory was handed two parties one of which was close to President Jeenbekov as other parties refused to accept the results.

One person has been killed and several hundred injured since clashes broke out this week.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is largely seen to be pro-Russian, even though authorities have annulled election results. Sadyr Japarov, 51, from the Mekenchil political party was declared the acting prime minister in parliament session hosted in a hotel after the parliament building was seized by protesters during the unrest.

However, other political parties have refused to recognise Sunday's vote have said they do not recognise his election.