Kuwaiti, Jordanian embassies attacked in Sudan; Saudi Arabia condemns the act

The embassies of Kuwait and Jordan were reportedly attacked in Sudan over Monday and Tuesday, as the fighting between the Sudanese Army and Paramilitary forces continued a month after the start of the tensions.

On Tuesday, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the raid of the residence of the Kuwaiti embassy's military office and the Jordanian embassy's military office in Khartoum.

“Kuwait condemns the attack on the residence of the head of the military office and [condemns] all forms of violence and sabotage,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The attack is a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Convention [on Diplomatic Relations],” it said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, which has been mediating talks between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah also condemned the attack and said it was closely monitoring the incidents.

The Saudi foreign ministry released a statement saying it regretted the attacks and called upon all parties involved to resort to calm and adhere to the outcomes achieved in Jeddah.

The Sudanese paramilitary took to Twitter to refute the claims of attack and said it was an effort by the Army to tarnish its name.

"The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) refutes the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) false claims that our forces attacked a diplomatic mission and residence in Khartoum. These claims are no more than an act of disinformation aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the RSF," tweeted RSF.

"The RSF reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection and security of all diplomatic missions, residences, and personnel, as well as to assisting with the safe evacuation of foreign nationals," it added. MEDIA STATEMENT



The two warring factions were allies once as they seized power together in 2021. However, the proposed integration of RSF into the army did not sit well with the former. This led to a power struggle and has since metamorphosed into a full-blown civil war. Khartoum has witnessed the fiercest battles with the fighting spreading across the country as well.

Earlier, the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) and World Food Programme (WFP) said more than 113,000 people had fled the country already. The agency said it was preparing for an outflow of 860,000 people from Sudan into neighbouring countries.

(With inputs from agencies)