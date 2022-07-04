Kremlin says Vladimir Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden on July 4

As the United States is celebrating Independence Day on Monday (July 4), Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate US President Joe Biden because of Washington's "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow. July 4 is a federal holiday in the United States as the Americans commemorate the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

During a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "No, this year no congratulatory cable is going to be sent. This is because this year has seen a culmination of the United States' unfriendly policies towards our country. So, given the present circumstances, sending a congratulatory cable can hardly be considered appropriate."

In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, the US says it supports Ukraine's sovereignty. Including the latest package, around $6.9 billion provided by Washington to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

Meanwhile, Russia has constantly criticised the United States and other countries tha are supplying weapons to Ukraine, accusing them of aggravating the crisis.



Last month, Putin warned the United States saying that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.

