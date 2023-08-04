Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed for 19 more years on series of new charges: Reports

Imprisoned Russian opposition politician and Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to an additional 19 years in prison after being found guilty on a series of new charges, on Friday (August 4), according to media reports citing his supporters and spokespeople.

This comes a day after Navalny predicted he would receive a "Stalinist" sentence of about 18 more years. Navalny appeared before the judge wearing his prison uniform, smiling and speaking with another defendant, on Friday in the court, reported AFP.



"Alexey Navalny was sentenced to 19 years at a maximum security penal colony," said spokesperson Kira Yarmysh.

According to reports, the battery of new charges is related to alleged extremist activity by the Russian politician. Navalny, 47, was already in the midst of serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court in a penal colony east of Moscow.

This is a developing story...More to follow

