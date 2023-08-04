Explained: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny expects to be jailed for many more years. Who is he?

Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny expects a court to extend his prison sentence by nearly two decades on Friday (August 4) in a criminal case that he said was trumped up to keep him behind bars and out of politics for even longer, a report by the news agency Reuters said. Navalny, 47, is already serving sentences totalling 11.5 years on fraud and other charges that he says are also bogus.

On July 20, Russian prosecutors requested a jail sentence of 20 years for Navalny, following which the European Union added the chief of the Russian prison camp holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to its sanctions list.

As Navalny awaits his fate, here's a look at who is he and how did he get to this point.

Who is Alexei Navalny?

A former lawyer by profession, Alexei Navalny gained prominence after he started writing blogs that exposed what he said was vast corruption in Russia. Navalny has said that the country is ruled by crooks and thieves.

Navalny and his team have lampooned Russian President Vladimir Putin and produced slick videos to expose the opulent lifestyles of the country's elite. The 47-year-old has forecast that Russia could face seismic political turmoil, including revolution because he says President Putin has built a system of personal rule that is reliant on sycophancy and corruption.

In the 2000s, Navalny participated in Russian nationalist marches and voiced anti-immigrant views. When protests against Putin flared in late 2011, Navalny was one of the first protesters to be arrested. Two years later, he ran for mayor of Moscow and won 27% of the vote. However, since then, he has been barred on various grounds from running for office.

In an interview with Reuters in 2011, Navalny said that corruption was the foundation of contemporary Russia, adding, "It is the foundation of Mr. Putin’s political power."

The dismissal and accusation

The Kremlin has dismissed Navalny's claims about corruption and Putin's wealth. At one point, the Kremlin accused him of working with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to undermine Russia. It also portrayed Navalny as an agent of disruption and says he never represented serious political competition.

At present, the 47-year-old's movement is outlawed and most of his senior allies have fled Russia. Navalny has been detained multiple times for organising public rallies, and prosecuted repeatedly on charges including corruption, embezzlement, and fraud. He denies the accusations and convictions by saying they are politically motivated.

The poisonings

In August 2020, Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. An emergency landing was made and Navalny was flown to Berlin where he was for the effects of a neurotoxin. Lab tests in three countries showed this neurotoxin to be Novichok, a poison developed in the Soviet Union. According to Reuters, a joint media investigation stated it identified a team of assassins from Russia's FSB security service.

Impersonating himself as a Russian official, Navalny made a phone call to one of the agents and the latter revealed the details of the plot- which included that the poison was smeared on Navalny's underpants.

Dismissing the investigation, Putin said, "If someone had wanted to poison him, they would have finished him off."

The extension in Navalny's prison sentence

Russian prosecutors have requested another 20 years of prison sentence for Navalny in a penal colony on six separate criminal charges, including inciting and financing extremist activity and creating an extremist organisation, Reuters reported. The verdict is due on Friday.

In a message posted on social media on Thursday, Navalny said the outcome (of the prison sentence) could be slightly less, at around 18 years. "It's going to be a long sentence. What is called 'Stalinist'," said Navalny, who can post on social media via his supporters and lawyers.

Last month, the Kremlin critic said that he would keep opposing Russian authorities. "For a new, free, rich country to be born, it must have parents. Those who want it. Who expects it and who are willing to make sacrifices for its birth," he said, according to a text supplied by his aides.

On the Ukraine war

Alexei Navalny has also criticised the ongoing war in Ukraine by saying it was a "stupid war" which Putin started, adding the conflict was built on lies. "One madman has got his claws into Ukraine and I do not know what he wants to do with it - this crazy thief," Navalny said in a court hearing in 2022.

On June 19 this year, Navalny announced the start of a new mass campaign against Putin and the Ukraine war. "We will conduct an election campaign against war. And against Putin. Just that. A long, stubborn, exhausting but fundamentally important campaign where we will turn people against the war," he said.

