During the state dinner for UK’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, US President Donald Trump said that the British monarch agrees that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb. He also praised the defense relationship between the United States and United Kingdom, saying that the two nations share “unconquerable courage. While Trump has, in the past, slammed UK PM Keri Starmer for not joining the US-Israeli war with Iran, he veered into political messaging in his speech at the state dinner. Though he said nothing about the peace talks with Iran, the US president commented that the US forces are “doing very well” in West Asia. He also said that it’s “only natural” to begin the 250th anniversary celebration of American independence with a tribute to the UK.

“From the trenches of World War I to the beaches of Normandy, from the frozen hills of Korea to the scorching sands of North Africa and the Middle East, and we’re doing a little Middle East work right now,” Trump said. “And we’re never going to let that opponent ever — Charles agrees with me, even more than I do — we’re never going let that opponent have a nuclear weapon. Our countries have stood together, defiant, triumphant against the forces of communism, fascism and tyranny," he added.

Also Read: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in US for high stakes state visit amid Iran war tensions

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What we know about the status of Iran-US talks?

The talks between Iran and the US to end the war has been stalled all over again. Hopes has revived for peace efforts as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad, Pakistan, at least three times in 48 hours. Araghchi forwarded a new proposal to the Trump administration via Pakistan. However, reports indicated that Trump was unhappy with the proposal and is unlikely to accept it. The proposal was reportedly a three stage process. The first stage demanded a total end to the war, specifically hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The second stage called for lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The third stage was negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program.