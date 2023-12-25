King Charles III delivers peace message on Christmas; Prince Harry, Meghan remain missing

King Charles III on Monday (Dec 25) delivered his second Christmas message, focusing on environmentalism and peace. Addressing the whole of Britain in a pre-recorded video message, the monarch touched upon various topics, including his coronation with different royal members making an appearance in the footage but the notable absentees remained Prince Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who acrimoniously quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, have remained on the fringes of the royal family while Prince Andrew has never really recovered after his connections to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

In his message, delivered from Buckingham Palace's Centre Room, the king spoke of care and compassion shown to others, whilst talking about the planet and how the people were responsible for it.

"To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none," said the king who recently addressed the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

"We care for the earth for the sake of our children's children," he added.

The king also reflected on his coronation that took place in May and said he and Queen Camilla were "delighted" by the presence of hundreds of NHS, social care and other key workers at Westminster Abbey.

Clips of him, Camilla, Prince William, the Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were played taking part in various community projects, including one organised by the Scouts and the Coronation Food Project.

"Throughout the year, my family have witnessed how people of all ages are making a difference to their communities," the king said.

Watch | Gravitas Plus: The British monarchy and its many tales of racism, corruption and insignificance × Ending his speech, Charles acknowledged the "increasingly tragic" conflicts around the world and said he prays "that we can also do all in our power to protect each other".

"The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: 'Do to others as you would have them do to you'," hesaid.

"Such values are universal. They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbours, and to seek their good as we would our own."

The speech ended with performance by the Bexley Music Primary Choir from south London.