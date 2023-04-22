King Charles 'defender of faith' to include peers from Jew, Hindu, Muslim & Sikh faiths in his coronation

Almost three decades since the-then prince Charles' proclamation that he is more of a "defender of faith" than "the faith," Britain's King as per a Times report is all set to incorporate other religions into his coronation ceremony. As per the report, "Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish peers will present the King with four key pieces of coronation regalia during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

This is the first involvement of non-Christian figures in the crowning of a British monarch. Four members of the House of Lords will be part of the main ceremony; members of the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish communities, will represent their faiths.

As per the reports, while these clerics will most probably not be given the chance to speak or even read out blessings, they will form a "faith procession."

This move is also significant because it highlights the important role of the House of Lords in official royal events.

As per Times, the inclusion of representatives from different faiths in the coronation ceremony reflects the changing demographics of the United Kingdom, which has become increasingly diverse in recent years. It also acknowledges the important role that religion plays in the lives of many British citizens.

However, as per a Daily Mail report, Church leaders are resisting the role of other faith leaders in King Charles' coronation ceremony. The ceremony is traditionally an Anglican ceremony and is also a constitutional event. As per the publication, a compromise might be required. This could mean that the King holds a separate ceremony in which other faith leaders would play an active role.

Also read | 10 things named after King Charles III

According to the Bill of Rights Act 1688, which was modified by the Accession Declaration Act of 1910, the Monarch, who serves as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, must declare during his Coronation or at the first State Opening of Parliament that he is a loyal Protestant and will guarantee the Protestant succession. Furthermore, under the Coronation Oath Act of 1688, the monarch, in this case, the king is obligated to declare that he will uphold the established Anglican Protestant Church.



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE