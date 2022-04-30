Kim threatens to 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will maintain its military buildup while asserting that his regime could "preemptively" use nuclear weapons, reports said.

The country's state-run KCNA news media reported Kim told officers that "absolute superiority" should be maintained for North Korean forces and it should "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves."

North Korea had tested a series of missiles at the beginning of the year surprising experts. Kim once again threatened to use atomic weapons if the country's "fundamental interests" were hurt.

The North Korean leader's comment comes even as the Biden administration said it is ready for talks to end Kim's nuclear programme. However, it said there is an "obligation" to address the recent "provocations" including "two recent ICBM launches."

Reports claim the US is set to tighten restrictions against North Korea with new sanctions on importing oil and export of fuel. However, China and Russia have so far not discussed the proposal at the Security Council.

Reports claim North Korea may be preparing a nuclear test as Kim this week reviewed North Korea's latest missiles during a parade including the intercontinental ballistic missile the Hwasong-17 missile.

