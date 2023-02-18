Kim Jong Un’s daughter attends sports event in a rare public appearance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter were caught on camera attending a sports event on Friday (February 17) in a rare public appearance. In attendance, along with Kim, were high-ranking officials. The sports game was held between the staff of the cabinet and the Ministry of National Defence. A video showed Kim Jong and his daughter cheering for participants. The friendly sports event was held to mark the Day of the Shining Star, the 81st birth anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong Il, the current leader's father who died in 2011.

The sports event also saw a tug-of-war match, among other highlights. Sitting in the VIP section, the father-daughter duo was seen smiling and clapping along with others. Believed to be around 10 years old, Kim's daughter brought "joy and excitement" to the match, local media asserted.

Fresh visuals of the North Korean leader with his daughter have yet again raised speculation if she is being groomed for a crucial role in the coming years. She was last seen with her father at the mega military parade on February 9. While she has not been named by the state media, she has been identified as Ju Ae in some reports.



“Attendees (at the event( made a firm resolution...to make this year a year of great change for the republic’s development path,” North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday (February 18).

The young girl was also seen last year in November at an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) test.

(With inputs from agencies)

