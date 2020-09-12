Kim Jong Un visits typhoon-hit areas to assess redevelopment

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was seen inspecting the reconstruction work in the flood-hit areas on Saturday, after a series of typhoons hit the country.

The condition of the flood-hit areas was earlier investigated by the leader few weeks back, following which he had ordered his loyalists to plan for an economy already hobbled by sanctions.

Kim said North Korea's economy "has faced trouble and distress at the great damage caused by the recent series of heavy rain and typhoons," the local media reported.

Also read: North Korea's de facto second-in-command Kim Yo-jong disappears off public radar

He visited Taechong-ri, a village in North Hwanghae province and said he was satisfied with the recent developments of restructuring the affected areas, and with the progress.

The appearances are also being studied as a move to reassure his presence in the country, after various rumours about his health followed by controversies surrounding the disappearance of his sister.

He has also asked his party loyalists to come up with advanced plans of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the county. However, the US Forces Korea (USFK) commander Robert Abrams has alleged that the North Korean authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus entering the country from China.

Abrams also revealed that there has been an increase in the demand for smuggled goods since the lockdown of borders.

"They've got North Korean SOF (Special Operations Forces) out there. ... Strike forces, they've got shoot-to-kill orders in place," Abrams said.