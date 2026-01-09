/Kim Jong Un pledges 'unconditional support' to Vladimir Putin as Ukraine war drags on

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to "unconditionally support" Russian President Vladimir Putin and all his policies and decisions, according to Pyongyang state media on Friday (Jan 9). Kim's statement comes as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

What did Kim say?

In a letter published on Friday by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kim described his relationship with Putin as one built on "true comradely relations" and called ties between the two countries the "most precious ones."

He said "close cooperation" between North Korea and Russia would continue to deepen across "various spheres," and left little room for ambiguity about where Pyongyang stands. "I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies and decisions and I have a willingness to be always with you for the sake of you and your Russia," Kim wrote. "This choice will be constant and permanent."

The letter was sent in response to a message from Putin, though Russian state media has not released the contents of the original note.

North Korea-Russia ties deepen with Kim-Putin bromance

The exchange comes against the backdrop of North Korea's growing role in Russia's war effort. In his New Year message, Kim had said that the two nations shared "blood, life and death" in the Ukraine war. Putin, meanwhile, hailed the "invincible friendship" between the two countries.

