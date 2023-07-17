Kenyan starvation cult death toll surpasses 400 after authorities find 12 more bodies

In a shocking development, the death toll in the Kenyan cult linked to a Kenyan pastor, who advised followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus Christ", has surpassed 400 after 12 more bodies were discovered on Monday, a senior official said.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha told news agency AFP in a message, "Total death Toll - 403," after disinterments were performed in the Shakahola forest, where cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie allegedly asked his followers to starve to death.

Onyancha further added, "Exhumation continues tomorrow," as the investigators are on the lookout for more graves in the forest, where the victims were found for the very first time on April 13.

As per reports by the government over autopsies performed on the victims, starvation has been considered as the probable cause of death. However, some victims, including children, were either choked, beaten or suffocated.

Mackenzie, a former taxi driver-turned-preacher, has been in police custody since mid-April.

According to reports, state prosecutors said that he is facing terrorism or genocide-related charges, however, he hasn't yet been required to enter any plea.

In the month of May, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki had expressed concern that some of Mackenzie's rescued followers were refusing food.

Suspect in cult starvation deaths dies in custody after hunger strike Last month, a Kenyan accused of involvement in the deaths related to the starvation cult, died after a 10-day hunger strike in police custody, said a prosecutor.

Joseph Buyuka was among 30 people, including pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church, in custody over the deaths of followers of the church.

"The police believe that these individuals... played significant roles in the offences leading to the deaths and illegal disposal of bodies in Shakahola (forest)," court papers said of Buyuka and four others arrested with him.

"He died ...(due to) ... complications from hunger strike and starvation, but we will await postmortem report," Jami Yamina, senior prosecution counsel told a court in Mombasa.

"Two other suspects ... have also taken ill. Police believe it is related to their hunger strike." Kenya doomsday cult deaths’ site to be turned into national memorial In the month of June, the Kenyan authorities said that the coastal forest where bodies of people linked to the doomsday cult were buried will be converted into a national memorial.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said the forest "where grave crimes have been committed will not remain as it was".

"The government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)



