Kenya discovers first deposits of Coltan, a valuable mineral used in electronic devices

Kenya has confirmed the discovery of its first coltan deposits, a valuable mineral integral to the production of various electronic devices. Coltan, short for columbite-tantalite, is a valuable mineral that is used in various industries. Tantalum, derived from coltan, is used in the production of capacitors, which are essential components in electronic devices like smartphones and tablets.

Coltan is also used in the production of capacitors for computers and electric car batteries. Minister for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Salim Mvurya, stated, "It is now official that Kenya has coltan reserves."

While the value of the deposits remains unclear, mining officials have identified coltan in six counties across the nation. "We will leave our teams behind to do ground truthing so that we can now begin to assess the economic value of that particular mineral," Mvurya added.

Nebart Muriuki, an MP from Embu County in eastern Kenya, urged residents to retain their land, noting, "A precious mineral has been found here, and if you want to benefit, you should not sell your land."

Economic benefits for Kenya

The discovery is anticipated to bring economic benefits, creating job opportunities and giving a boom to Kenya's mining industry. The global demand for coltan is rapidly increasing, and its price, averaging $48 per kilogram, depends on the tantalum content.

It's important to note that the mining and trade of coltan have been associated with ethical and environmental concerns, particularly in regions like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where a significant portion of the world's coltan is extracted.

Watch | US bases attacked in Jordan: Officials say drone 'mix-up' led to the attack × Issues such as environmental degradation, labour rights abuses, and the financing of armed conflicts have been linked to coltan mining in certain regions.