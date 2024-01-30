US bases attacked in Jordan: Officials say drone 'mix-up' led to the attack

The US’ response to the drone attack in Jordan that killed and wounded US service members on Sunday is likely to be more powerful than previous American retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria, though the Pentagon and White House are being careful not to telegraph the administration’s plans. Now, the biggest challenge for the Biden administration is how to respond to the drone strike. When it's a known secret that Iran has backed these militias attacking U.S. bases, why won't U.S. attack Iran?