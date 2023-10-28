Kazakh president orders 'end to co-operation' with ArcelorMittal after fatal mine fire: Report
Story highlights
Kazakhstan President Tokayev had previously warned that he would ban ArcelorMittal's operations in the country. This is the second fatal fire at a site operated by the company in last two months
Kazakhstan President Tokayev had previously warned that he would ban ArcelorMittal's operations in the country. This is the second fatal fire at a site operated by the company in last two months
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered 'end to co-opeartion' with ArcelorMittal after fire at a mine operated by the global steel giant resulted in deaths of at least 11 people, AFP has reported.
"A fire broke out at the Kostenko mine, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, while 18 victims with various degrees of injury were taken to hospital" the regional authorities said in a statement, adding that "of the 252 miners present at the time of the tragedy, 205 miners were brought to the surface".
However, ArcelorMittal has reported that 16 people have died.
trending now
Tokayev has expressed condolences for the victims' families.
The mine is located near the town of Karanganda which is an industrial region located in central Kazakhstan.
This is the second fatal incident in last two months at a site operated by ArcelMittal. In August, five miners were killed in another Kazakh mine operated by ArcelorMittal.
President Tokayev has previously threatened to ban ArcelorMittal from operating in Kazakhstan.
ArcelorMittal is the second largest steel produced in the world. The company was formed when the previous entity Arcelor was taken over by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Steel in the year 2006.
(This is breaking news. More to follow soon.)