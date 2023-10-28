ugc_banner

Kazakh president orders 'end to co-operation' with ArcelorMittal after fatal mine fire: Report

AlmatyEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Oct 28, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

(FILES) The logo of ArcelorMittal, a Western steel giant which entered the Kazakh market after the Soviet collapse, is seen on a mine building in the industrial town of Shakhtinsk on September 9, 2023. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on October 28, 2023 to "put an end to investment cooperation" with global steel giant ArcelorMittal, after another fatal accident at one of the group's mines. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kazakhstan President Tokayev had previously warned that he would ban ArcelorMittal's operations in the country. This is the second fatal fire at a site operated by the company in last two months

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered 'end to co-opeartion' with ArcelorMittal after fire at a mine operated by the global steel giant resulted in deaths of at least 11 people, AFP has reported.

"A fire broke out at the Kostenko mine, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, while 18 victims with various degrees of injury were taken to hospital" the regional authorities said in a statement, adding that "of the 252 miners present at the time of the tragedy, 205 miners were brought to the surface".

However, ArcelorMittal has reported that 16 people have died.

trending now

Tokayev has expressed condolences for the victims' families.

The mine is located near the town of Karanganda which is an industrial region located in central Kazakhstan.

This is the second fatal incident in last two months at a site operated by ArcelMittal. In August, five miners were killed in another Kazakh mine operated by ArcelorMittal.

President Tokayev has previously threatened to ban ArcelorMittal from operating in Kazakhstan.

ArcelorMittal is the second largest steel produced in the world. The company was formed when the previous entity Arcelor was taken over by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Steel in the year 2006.

(This is breaking news. More to follow soon.)
 

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

IDF fighter jets eliminate Hamas' air chief Abu Rakaba in Gaza, confirms Israel

Israeli poll finds 49% support for holding off on Gaza invasion

Morning brief: US Maine shooting suspect found dead, latest from Israel-Hamas war, and more